FRANKFURT, April 16 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Tuesday as markets evaluate the likelihood of the European Central Bank cutting official interest rates in the near future or taking other steps to ease policy. The ECB decided to leave interest rates on hold at its April policy meeting, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. Draghi speaks at the European Parliament at 1300 GMT, and markets will watch for any fresh clues on ECB policy direction. ECB policymakers have indicated the bank is not ready to cut the interest rate it pays to commercial banks on their overnight deposits into negative territory from zero. The deposit rate acts as a floor to money markets. The ECB has also assured banks that it would continue to supply them with unlimited liquidity for as long as needed. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.210 percent, unchanged from the two prior sessions. The six-month rate dipped to 0.326 percent from 0.327 percent, while the one-week rate stayed at 0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.083 percent from 0.082 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.482 percent from 0.483 percent and one-week rates down at 0.305 percent from 0.306 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system was at 366 billion euros ($469 billion), high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)