FRANKFURT, April 16 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rate held steady on Tuesday as markets evaluate the likelihood
of the European Central Bank cutting official interest rates in
the near future or taking other steps to ease policy.
The ECB decided to leave interest rates on hold at its April
policy meeting, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank
would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act"
to boost the recession-hit euro zone.
Draghi speaks at the European Parliament at 1300 GMT, and
markets will watch for any fresh clues on ECB policy direction.
ECB policymakers have indicated the bank is not ready to cut
the interest rate it pays to commercial banks on their overnight
deposits into negative territory from zero. The deposit rate
acts as a floor to money markets.
The ECB has also assured banks that it would continue to
supply them with unlimited liquidity for as long as needed.
On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
stayed at 0.210 percent, unchanged from the two prior sessions.
The six-month rate dipped to 0.326 percent from 0.327
percent, while the one-week rate stayed at 0.082
percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.083 percent
from 0.082 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.482 percent from 0.483 percent and one-week rates
down at 0.305 percent from 0.306 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system was at 366 billion euros ($469 billion), high enough to
keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)