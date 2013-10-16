FRANKFURT, Oct 16 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Wednesday after
a European Central Bank policymaker cautioned on the impact of
another long-term loan.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, who has the powerful
economics portfolio within his remit, said on Tuesday the ECB
would act to ensure that inflation in the euro zone did not veer
too far from the target of just below 2 percent.
But he also said the ECB wanted to make sure to address the
right problem with whatever policy tool it decides to activate
if necessary, adding that it was not easy to link providing
long-term loans to bank lending.
On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained at 0.225 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate was also unchanged
at 0.340 percent, as was the one-week rate at
0.098 percent. On Tuesday, the overnight Eonia rate
stayed at 0.078 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what
the banking system needs to function - was at 207 billion euros,
close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB
flooded markets with over 1 trillion euros of long-term loans.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess
liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be
in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)