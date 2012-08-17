FRANKFURT, Aug 17 Bank-to-bank lending rates
sank to new all-time lows on Friday on expectations the European
Central Bank will cut its interest rates as soon as next month,
extending a downtrend that began with the ECB flooding markets
with liquidity late last year.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers
discussed the possibility of cutting rates at their meeting on
Aug. 2 "but the Governing Council in its entirety decided this
was not the time".
A Reuters poll of economists conducted immediately after the
meeting pointed to a cut in the ECB's main refinancing rate to
0.5 percent in September from 0.75 percent, which is already a
record low.
However, Draghi also tempered expectations of the ECB
starting to charge banks for depositing funds with it overnight.
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to
zero will nurture a return to more significant interbank lending
by forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.334
percent from 0.339 percent on Thursday.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.607
percent from 0.613 percent and shorter-term one-week rates
ticked down to 0.095 percent from 0.096 percent.
Eonia overnight rates decreased to 0.111 percent from
0.112 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.769 percent from 0.771
percent, while overnight dollar rates rose to 0.316 percent from
0.314 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted them to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 322 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
rose to 547 billion euros.
Euribor rates, like their counterpart Libor bank-to-bank
rates, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal
after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the
Libor rates they pay.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)