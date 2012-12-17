FRANKFURT, Dec 17 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates remained unchanged on Monday, finding fresh
support after comments from a key European Central Bank
policymaker dampened expectations that the bank will cut
interest rates soon.
ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet said last week the main
issue for the ECB at the moment was that its low interest rates
were not filtering through to the real economy, but the
situation was beginning to improve and there was currently no
need for further ECB action.
Expectations that the bank was ready to cut rates in the
coming months had driven the lending rates lower earlier this
month, fuelled by comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, who
had said there had been a "wide discussion" on rates at the
policy meeting, at which the ECB kept rates at 0.75 percent.
On Monday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained unchanged at 0.184 percent.
The six-month rate inched up to 0.317 percent from 0.316
percent while the one-week rate remained unchanged
at 0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to
0.074 percent from 0.071 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
down at 0.55615 percent from 0.55923 percent and one-week rates
rising to 0.34846 percent from 0.34077 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
