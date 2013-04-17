FRANKFURT, April 17 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Wednesday as markets evaluate the likelihood of the European Central Bank cutting official interest rates in the near future or taking other steps to ease policy. The ECB decided to leave interest rates on hold at its April policy meeting, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. ECB policymakers have indicated the bank is not ready to cut the interest rate it pays to commercial banks on their overnight deposits into negative territory from zero. The deposit rate acts as a floor to money markets. The ECB has also assured banks that it would continue to supply them with unlimited liquidity for as long as needed. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.210 percent. The six-month rate dipped to 0.325 percent from 0.326 percent, while the one-week rate ticked up to 0.083 percent from 0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.080 percent from 0.083 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.480 percent from 0.482 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.306 percent from 0.305 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system was at 359 billion euros, high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)