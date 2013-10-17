FRANKFURT, Oct 17 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Thursday as a last-minute deal to end the U.S. government shutdown and avert a debt default eased market tensions. The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved the 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened financial calamity. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.224 percent from 0.225 percent. The six-month Euribor rate was unchanged at 0.340 percent, and the one-week rate was also steady, at 0.098 percent. On Wednesday, the overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.082 percent from 0.078 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - was at 206 billion euros, its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with over 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)