FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to their lowest since last March on Wednesday, pushed down by a glut of excess liquidity in the money market and expectations of further official interest rate cuts. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.204 percent from 1.213 percent the previous day, hitting the lowest level since late March last year. Six-month rates also fell to 1.486 percent from 1.494 percent, while 12-month rates decreased to 1.818 percent from 1.826 percent. A bigger-than-expected fall in euro zone inflation in December - reported on Tuesday - offered the European Central Bank more room to cut rates to historic lows as the economy heads for recession, though ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said the bank planned nothing just now. The ECB held rates at 1.0 percent last Thursday but indicated they could go lower. For now, the ECB is assessing how its recently implemented crisis-fighting measures take hold. The first of its two planned 3-year loans -- which saw a take-up of 489 billion euros -- has already improved banks' funding conditions, the ECB has said. This initiative has seen the amount of spare cash in the banking system balloon and put heavy downward pressure on the rates banks charge each other in open markets. One-week rates - most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, at a hefty 416 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - fell to 0.448 percent from 0.459 percent. Overnight rates also fell, to 0.379 percent from 0.386 percent. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday he expects "substantial demand" for the ECB's second 3-year loan on Feb. 29. Another massive uptake of ECB funding could push lending rates even lower. Despite being awash with liquidity, crisis worries mean euro zone banks currently prefer to park their excess funds overnight at the ECB rather than lending it on in the open market for higher returns. Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528 billion euros on Wednesday. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.