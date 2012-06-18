FRANKFURT, June 18 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending fell on Monday, after Greece election soothed nerves and dovish policymaker comments increased expectations that the European Central Bank could cut its deposit rate to zero. Money markets rates have more than halved since the ECB flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of ultra-cheap 3-year funding, but the near-vertical slide has levelled off in recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate. With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.659 percent from 0.662 percent. Six-month Euribor rates followed suit, falling to 0.934 percent from 0.939 percent. Shorter-term one week rates , which have hovered near all-time lows, remained at 0.320 percent. Overnight rates dipped to 0.329 percent from 0.331 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.949 percent from 0.951 percent while overnight rates edged up to 0.329 percent from 0.325 percent. The falls in euro-denominated Euribor rates came after fresh hints from ECB members that the bank's deposit rate could be cut, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates. "I could imagine a zero deposit rate," Slovak ECB policymaker Jozef Makuch said last week, echoing earlier comments from Austria's Ewald Nowotny. (for stories click ) ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the bloc's economy faced serious risks and no inflation threat. Earlier this month, the ECB extended its promise to supply banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit of its twin 3-year LTROs proved not to have been enough. The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 785 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 741 billion euros overnight. Before the financial crisis, the amounts were minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)