By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, Dec 18 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates steadied on Tuesday after a European Central Bank
policymaker played down chances for any further rate cuts.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch told a newspaper he
did not see the logic of a debate about the bank cutting its
main rate from the current record low because unconventional
tools were working better than conventional monetary policy.
The ECB kept rates on hold this month despite new forecasts
suggesting the euro area economy will contract next year as it
has this. But Governing Council members have said they held a
wide discussion about cutting rates from their current record
low of 0.75 percent.
"At the moment we are doing monetary policy above all with
unconventional measures because these are working better," the
ECB executive board member told German paper the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung. "This is why I do not really understand the
discussion about a rate cut."
Expectations that the bank was ready to cut rates in the
coming months had driven the lending rates lower earlier in
December, fuelled by comments from ECB President Mario Draghi,
who had said there had been a "wide discussion" on rates at the
policy meeting, at which the ECB kept rates at 0.75 percent.
On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD=,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
held steady at 0.184 percent.
The six-month rate ticked higher to 0.318 percent from 0.317
percent while the one-week rate EURIBORSWD= stayed unchanged at
0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate EONIA= slipped to 0.071
versus 0.074 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates USDEURIBOR=
USDIB3MD= were mixed, with three-month rates flat at 0.55615
percent and one-week rates rising to 0.36154 percent versus
0.34846 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)