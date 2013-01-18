FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates ticked up on Friday as markets expect banks to pay back a large portion of loans from the European Central Bank when they get the chance to do so later this month. Expectations of the amount to be paid back has increased recently and could be up to 300 billion euros, analysts say, which would effectively halve the amount of excess liquidity in the system. Banks took a total of more than 1 trillion euros in three-year loans from the ECB in two separate offers roughly a year ago, and are allowed to start returning some or all of the cash in weekly installments from Jan. 30. Reuters calculations show there is currently around 630 billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro zone banks. A more positive economic outlook is also pushing up market interest rates, as expectations for another policy rate cut have decreased. ECB President Mario Draghi said last week that the Governing Council had not considered lowering interest rates at this month's meeting, after a wide discussion on cutting rates at the December policy meeting. Draghi also spoke about "positive contagion" being in play and buoying the euro zone. Another ECB policymaker, Ewald Nowotny, said on Wednesday that the euro zone economy would contract in 2013 but its turning point should be in the first quarter. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.209 percent from 0.204 percent, hitting the highest level since mid-October. The six-month rate ticked up to 0.351 percent from 0.344 percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.068 percent from 0.067 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.50545 percent from 0.51000 percent and one-week rates decreasing to 0.34636 percent from 0.35091 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)