FRANKFURT, March 18 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Monday as money markets were alarmed by a surprise decision by euro zone leaders to part-fund a rescue of Cyprus by taxing bank deposits. The euro zone struck a deal on Saturday to hand Cyprus a bailout worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but demanded depositors in its banks forfeit some money to stave off bankruptcy despite the risks of a wider bank run. ECB President Mario Draghi assured banks unlimited access to ECB funding for as long as needed at his monthly news conference on March 7 - a pledge that has helped keep interbank lending rates low. But the Cyprus deal rattled markets. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.206 percent from 0.204 percent. The six-month rate held steady at 0.326 percent, while the one-week rate rose to 0.080 percent from 0.079 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.070 percent from 0.068 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were higher, with three-month rates rising to 0.50800 percent from 0.49500 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.31500 percent from 0.30400 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 394 billion euros ($508 billion), above the lowest level since the ECB started its 3-year liquidity operations, but still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7684 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)