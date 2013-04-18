FRANKFURT, April 18 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Thursday after Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann indicated the European Central Bank could cut official interest rates already next month. The ECB decided to leave interest rates on hold at its April policy meeting, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. On Wednesday, referring to interest rates, Weidmann told the Wall Street Journal: "We might adjust in response to new information," but added "I don't think that the monetary policy stance is the key issue". ECB policymakers have, however, indicated the bank is not ready to cut the interest rate it pays to commercial banks on their overnight deposits into negative territory from zero. The deposit rate acts as a floor to money markets. The ECB has also assured banks that it would continue to supply them with unlimited liquidity for as long as needed. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.208 percent from 0.210 percent. The six-month rate dipped to 0.322 percent from 0.325 percent, while the one-week rate ticked down to 0.082 percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.078 percent from 0.080 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were stable, with three-month rates remaining at 0.480 percent and one-week rates at 0.306 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system fell to 349 billion euros, the lowest level since the ECB flooded the markets with two 3-year loans more than a year ago, but still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)