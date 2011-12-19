FRANKFURT, Dec 19 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates rose for the first time in two weeks
on Monday as the money market manoeuvred into position for the
European Central Bank's first-ever injection of 3-year
liquidity.
Banks have the first of two opportunities to get the 3-year
money on Wednesday. It is the ECB's latest and most dramatic
attempt so far to help banks bolster their finances and a move
it hopes will minimise the chances of banks responding to the
current euro zone turmoil by slamming the brakes on lending.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose
on Monday despite to prospect of a flood of new cash, inching up
to 1.418 percent from 1.417 percent.
Longer-term rates also rose. Six-month rates
nudged up to 1.668 percent from 1.667 percent while 12-month
rates ticked up to 2.002 from 2.001 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily
influence by excess liquidity, which sits at a hefty 308 billion
euros according to Reuters calculations -- fell to
0.759 percent from 0.760 percent.
Overnight rates fell to 0.569 percent from 0.571
percent, the lowest level since April.
The recent intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has
left a growing pack of banks virtually locked out of open
funding markets and reliant on the ECB.
In response the ECB has already reinstated some of its most
potent crisis-fighting tools. This month it stepped up its
efforts with its 3-year cash injection plan a move that came in
tandem with changes to make it generally easier for banks to get
financing from the ECB.
The money market and economists will be watching the results
of the 3-year operation closely.
Last week banks took almost 300 billion euros in one-week
money, the highest in 2-1/2 years. Emergency overnight borrowing
also remains stayed high on Friday at above 5 billion euros.
