FRANKFURT, Dec 19 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates rose for the first time in two weeks on Monday as the money market manoeuvred into position for the European Central Bank's first-ever injection of 3-year liquidity. Banks have the first of two opportunities to get the 3-year money on Wednesday. It is the ECB's latest and most dramatic attempt so far to help banks bolster their finances and a move it hopes will minimise the chances of banks responding to the current euro zone turmoil by slamming the brakes on lending. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose on Monday despite to prospect of a flood of new cash, inching up to 1.418 percent from 1.417 percent. Longer-term rates also rose. Six-month rates nudged up to 1.668 percent from 1.667 percent while 12-month rates ticked up to 2.002 from 2.001 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influence by excess liquidity, which sits at a hefty 308 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.759 percent from 0.760 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.569 percent from 0.571 percent, the lowest level since April. The recent intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has left a growing pack of banks virtually locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB. In response the ECB has already reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools. This month it stepped up its efforts with its 3-year cash injection plan a move that came in tandem with changes to make it generally easier for banks to get financing from the ECB. The money market and economists will be watching the results of the 3-year operation closely. Last week banks took almost 300 billion euros in one-week money, the highest in 2-1/2 years. Emergency overnight borrowing also remains stayed high on Friday at above 5 billion euros. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For graphic of EONIA trading volumes click: here For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: r.reuters.com/wer86p For graphic of ECB government bond buying: link.reuters.com/pax23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)