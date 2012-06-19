FRANKFURT, June 19 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending fell on Tuesday as dovish policymaker comments increased
expectations that the European Central Bank could cut its
deposit rate to zero while excess liquidity in the system
exerted downward pressure.
Money market rates have more than halved since the ECB
flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of ultra-cheap
three-year funding, but the near-vertical slide has levelled off
in recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight
rates have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit
rate.
With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts
as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open
markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.657 percent from
0.659 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates followed suit, falling
to 0.930 percent from 0.934 percent. Shorter-term one week rates
, which have hovered near all-time lows, inched up
to 0.321 percent from 0.320 percent. Overnight rates
rose to 0.334 percent from 0.329 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
rose to 0.963 percent from 0.949
percent and overnight rates edged up to 0.333
percent from 0.329 percent.
The falls in euro-denominated Euribor rates came after fresh
hints from ECB members the bank's deposit rate could be cut, a
move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates.
"I could imagine a zero deposit rate," Slovak ECB
policymaker Jozef Makuch said last week, echoing earlier
comments from Austria's Ewald Nowotny.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the bloc's economy
faced serious risks and no inflation threat.
Earlier this month, the ECB extended its promise to supply
banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next
year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if
the benefit of its twin three-year LTROs proved not to have been
enough.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 777
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 764 billion euros overnight. Before the
financial crisis, the amounts were minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)