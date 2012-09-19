FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates hit new all-time lows on Wednesday on hopes that the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates further in coming
months after it downgraded its economic outlook for the euro
zone.
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at a record low of
0.75 percent at its September policy meeting, but said the euro
zone economy would probably contract this year more than it had
previously expected.
Slovakia's central bank governor Jozef Makuch said on
Tuesday the ECB had room to cut interest rates further if the
situation warranted it.
Citigroup said in a note to clients Makuch's statement
highlighted that interest rate cuts, including on a deposit rate
already at zero, remained on the bank's agenda. "We expect the
ECB to cut rates further in coming quarters," Citigroup said in
the note.
Euribor rates have fallen significantly since late last year
when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap long-term
loans. The fall continued on Wednesday.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.238
percent from 0.244 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.472
percent from 0.476 percent. One-week rates
remained at 0.085 percent while Eonia overnight rates
inched back up to 0.100 percent, having fallen to 0.089 percent
previously.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
rose to 0.612 percent from 0.605
percent from 0.597 percent and overnight dollar rates edged up
to 0.309 percent from 0.302 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 318 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
eased to 553 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)