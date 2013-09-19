FRANKFURT, Sept 19 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate eased on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve postponed the wind down of its massive monetary
stimulus.
The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday by keeping its bond
purchases unchanged at $85 billion a month, saying it wanted to
wait for more evidence of solid economic growth.
World shares and global bond prices surged on Thursday and
the dollar tumbled.
The prospect of a slowdown in U.S. stimulus, seen as the
first step away from the ultra-loose monetary policy the Fed
promoted during the global economic crisis, had helped push
forward money-market interest rates higher in Europe in recent
months.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.221 percent from 0.222 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.337
percent from 0.340 percent, while the one-week rate
stayed at 0.095 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
rose on Wednesday to 0.078 percent from 0.075 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 229 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
Draghi said earlier this month, however, that there was no
stable relationship between excess liquidity and market rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)