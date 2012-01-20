FRANKFURT, Jan 20 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to 10-month lows on Friday, driven down by the high levels of excess funds in the banking system following the European Central Bank's recent injection of almost half a trillion euros in 3-year loans and looser cash buffer rules. To ease banks' funding strains, the European Central Bank pumped 489 billion euros into the system in December in its first-ever offering of 3-year loans and allowed banks to keep less of a cash buffer. It already has official interest rates at a record low of 1 percent and is expected to cut them further. The measures have seen the amount of spare cash in the banking system balloon - 511 billion euros on Friday after hitting a record high of 535 billion euros the previous day - and put downward pressure on the rates banks charge each other in open markets. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.182 percent from 1.195 percent, the lowest since late March last year. Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.471 percent from 1.480 percent, while 12-month rates fell to 1.804 percent from 1.812 percent. One-week rates - most heavily influenced by excess liquidity - fell to 0.433 percent from 0.440 percent. With the new ECB's reserves period now underway and giving banks more options to juggle their funding, overnight rates fell to 0.374 percent from 0.391 percent. Money market rates are expected to come under renewed downward pressure in the coming months. ECB President Mario Draghi said last week he expects "substantial demand" for the ECB's second 3-year loan handout on Feb. 29, while some economists and market experts also believe the bank may hold at least one more operation after that. Despite being awash with liquidity, ongoing crisis worries mean euro zone banks currently prefer to park their excess funds overnight at the ECB rather than lending it on in the open market for higher returns. Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528 billion euros at the peak of the ECB's last reserves period this week, effectively cancelling out the near half a trillion euros pumped into the system by its 3-year loans last month. Deposits fell to 421 billion euros on Friday, reflecting the greater degree of freedom banks have at the start of the monthly ECB reserves cycle. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year