FRANKFURT, Aug 20 Bank-to-bank lending rates dropped to all-time lows on Monday on expectations the European Central Bank will cut its interest rates as soon as next month, extending a downtrend that began with the ECB flooding markets with liquidity late last year. ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers discussed the possibility of cutting rates at their meeting on Aug. 2 "but the Governing Council in its entirety decided this was not the time". A Reuters poll of economists conducted immediately after the meeting pointed to a cut in the ECB's main refinancing rate to 0.5 percent in September from 0.75 percent, which is already a record low. However, Draghi also tempered expectations of the ECB starting to charge banks for depositing funds with it overnight. The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the central bank. The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to zero will nurture a return to more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.325 percent from 0.334 percent on Friday. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.600 percent from 0.607 percent and shorter-term one-week rates ticked down to 0.094 percent from 0.095 percent. Eonia overnight rates bucked the downtrend and edged up to 0.112 percent from 0.111 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.768 percent from 0.769 percent, while overnight dollar rates rose to 0.317 percent from 0.316 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted them to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 327 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB fell to 542 billion euros. Euribor rates, like their counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor rates they pay. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.