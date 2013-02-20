FRANKFURT, Feb 20 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate remained unchanged on Wednesday after a European
Central Bank policymaker said a policy rate cut would not help
much of the euro zone.
A recent rise in the euro foreign exchange rate has fuelled
market expectations that the ECB could react by cutting interest
rates further or deploying other forms of policy easing.
But comments by Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer that
"there is no particular interest in cutting rates by a few cents
if it only impacts Germany or core countries" tempered those
expectations.
The ECB's main refinancing rate is already at a record-low
level of 0.75 percent.
On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained unchanged at 0.221 percent.
The six-month rate fell to 0.356 percent from 0.357 percent
while the one-week rate ticked up to 0.081 percent
from 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to
0.062 percent from 0.058 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.48455 percent from 0.48545 percent and one-week
rates rising to 0.32455 percent from 0.32364 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
