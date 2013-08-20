FRANKFURT, Aug 20 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate eased slightly on Tuesday after the Bundesbank said
it expected German economic growth to steady following a strong
second quarter, pointing to a subdued euro zone recovery.
In its August monthly report, the Bundesbank said growth in
Europe's largest economy was likely to "return to normal and
steady rates" in the second half of this year.
The report tempered an improved economic outlook that has
led to a rise in short-term money market rates, as investors see
less reason for the euro zone's central bank to cut interest
rates from their record low of 0.50 percent any time soon.
Money markets are pricing out expectations of another ECB
rate cut.
On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
eased to 0.225 percent from 0.226 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate was unchanged at
0.342 percent, while the one-week rate was also
steady, at 0.101 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
edged up to 0.079 percent from 0.078 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.50000 percent from 0.49833 percent and one-week
rates unchanged at 0.30333 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 262 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
A Reuters poll of traders showed on Monday they did not
expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even
if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level.
The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)