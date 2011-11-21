FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates edged up on Monday, as euro zone sovereign debt worries continued to drive up the prices at which banks were prepared to lend to each other.

Intensifying fears about the financial health of Greece and now also Italy and Spain have further hurt interbank lending over recent weeks, reversing some of drop in money market rates seen since this month's surprise European Central Bank interest rate cut.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, hit 1.467 percent on Monday, up from the 1.465 percent it fixed at on Friday.

Six-month rates remained at 1.694 percent while 12-month rates fell to 2.029 percent from 2.031 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, currently at a hefty 265.5 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- also dipped to 0.905 from 0.906 percent.

Overnight rates meanwhile fixed at 0.722 percent up from 0.709 percent the previous day.

The ECB has reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools over recent months in a bid to try and calm tensions again, including ultra long-term one-year liquidity injections.

The moves have done little to revive interbank lending, however. Banks are now borrowing just short of 500 billion euros from the ECB but data show almost two thirds of that money is being deposited back at the central bank. That proportion compares to around one third after the collapse of Lehman Brothers back in 2008. (for story click )

With banks in Italy and Spain finding harder to source funding on open markets the ECB is becoming an increasingly important supplier of liquidity. Banks took 230 billion euros in the central bank's regularly weekly cash handout last week, well above expectations.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

