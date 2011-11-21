FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates edged up on Monday, as euro zone
sovereign debt worries continued to drive up the prices at which
banks were prepared to lend to each other.
Intensifying fears about the financial health of Greece and
now also Italy and Spain have further hurt interbank lending
over recent weeks, reversing some of drop in money market rates
seen since this month's surprise European Central Bank interest
rate cut.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, hit
1.467 percent on Monday, up from the 1.465 percent it fixed at
on Friday.
Six-month rates remained at 1.694 percent
while 12-month rates fell to 2.029 percent from
2.031 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity, currently at a hefty 265.5
billion euros according to Reuters calculations --
also dipped to 0.905 from 0.906 percent.
Overnight rates meanwhile fixed at 0.722 percent up
from 0.709 percent the previous day.
The ECB has reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools over recent months in a bid to try and
calm tensions again, including ultra long-term one-year
liquidity injections.
The moves have done little to revive interbank lending,
however. Banks are now borrowing just short of
500 billion euros from the ECB but data show almost two thirds
of that money is being deposited back at the central bank. That
proportion compares to around one third after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers back in 2008. (for story click )
With banks in Italy and Spain finding harder to source
funding on open markets the ECB is becoming an increasingly
important supplier of liquidity. Banks took 230 billion euros in
the central bank's regularly weekly cash handout last week, well
above expectations.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)