FRANKFURT, March 21 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit fresh 20-month lows on Wednesday as the wave
of European Central Bank three-year cash recently pumped into
the system continued to have a gravitational pull on the money
market.
Euribor rates have dropped by more than 40 percent a result
of the 1 trillion euros in 3-year loans the ECB has poured into
financial markets since December.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.824 percent on Tuesday from 0.832 the previous day, the
lowest level since July 2010.
Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month
rates fell to 1.127 percent from 1.136 percent and
12-month rates dropped to 1.464 percent from 1.474
percent.
One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by
the level of cash in the system, dipped to 0.316 percent from
0.317 percent. Overnight rates eased to 0.350 percent
from 0.350 percent.
Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark three-month rate remains well above the
euro-era low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010.
Futures markets see further falls, however, on expectations
the ECB will keep limit free liquidity available for the
foreseeable future and official interest rates at their current
record low of 1 percent.
Banks are parking much of the excess cash back at the ECB,
however, with the amount at 782 billion euros on Wednesday.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)