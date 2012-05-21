FRANKFURT, May 21 Key euro zone three-month bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new two-year lows on Monday as the ECB's injections of ultra-cheap, three-year funding continued to influence money markets. The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent again this month, has poured more than 1 trillion euros of cheap long-term funds into the banking system since the end of last year, a move which has halved interbank rates in the process. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, continued to fall on Monday to 0.682 percent from 0.684 percent on Friday. Six-month Euribor rates also dropped, falling to 0.969 percent from 0.972 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates hovered near all time lows, easing to 0.317 percent from 0.318 percent. Overnight rates bucked the trend and rose to 0.337 percent from 0.320 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates also fell . Three-month rates fell to 0.931 percent from 0.937 percent while overnight rates fell to 0.314 percent 0.315 percent. The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 790 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)