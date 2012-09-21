FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates hit new all-time lows on Friday on hopes that the European
Central Bank will cut interest rates further in coming months
after it downgraded its economic outlook for the euro zone.
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at a record low of
0.75 percent at its September policy meeting, but said the euro
zone economy would probably contract this year more than it had
previously expected.
Slovakia's central bank governor Jozef Makuch said on
Tuesday the ECB had room to cut interest rates further if the
situation warranted it.
Euribor rates have fallen significantly since late last year
when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap long-term
loans. The fall continued on Friday.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.228
percent from 0.233 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.457
percent from 0.465 percent. One-week rates
remained at 0.084 percent while Eonia overnight rates
inched up to 0.097 percent from 0.090 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.609 percent from 0.615
percent, while overnight dollar rates stayed at 0.305 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 302 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
fell to 555 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)