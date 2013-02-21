FRANKFURT, Feb 21 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell on Thursday after weak economic indicators dealt a
blow to euro zone economic recovery hopes and increased the
chance of a policy rate cut by the European Central Bank.
A recent rise in the euro foreign exchange rate has fuelled
market expectations that the ECB could react by cutting interest
rates further or deploying other forms of policy easing.
Hopes the euro zone might emerge from recession soon were
also dealt a blow on Thursday, as surveys showed the downturn in
the region's businesses worsened unexpectedly this month -
especially in France.
However, comments by Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer
on Tuesday that "there is no particular interest in cutting
rates by a few cents if it only impacts Germany or core
countries" tempered expectations of a rate cut.
ECB President Mario Draghi stressed on Monday that the
central bank's top priority is to enhance its transmission
across the euro zone.
The ECB's main refinancing rate is already at a record-low
level of 0.75 percent.
On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
inched down to 0.220 percent from 0.221 percent.
The six-month rate fell to 0.354 percent from 0.356 percent
and the one-week rate ticked down to 0.080 percent
from 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose on
Wednesday to 0.069 percent from 0.062 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.48364 percent from 0.48455 percent and one-week
rates to 0.32364 percent from 0.32455 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)