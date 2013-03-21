FRANKFURT, March 21 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were little changed on Thursday as financial markets
waited to see if Cyprus could clinch a bailout deal by a Monday
deadline set by the European Central Bank.
The ECB said it could only approve emergency funding for
Cypriot banks beyond Monday if an EU/IMF programme is in place
to ensure their solvency. The Cyprus central
bank chief expected a support package by Monday.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
edged up to 0.211 percent from 0.210 percent.
The six-month rate dipped to 0.334 percent from 0.335
percent, while the one-week rate edged up to 0.085
percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
rose to 0.065 percent from 0.064 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.51200 percent from 0.51400 percent and one-week
rates rising to 0.32700 percent from 0.32400 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at around 383 billion euros, still high enough to keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7760 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)