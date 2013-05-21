FRANKFURT, May 21 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates eased on Tuesday as investors are increasingly betting on
seeing the European Central Bank taking further monetary easing
steps after economic data continued weak.
Falling prices in Germany and France pulled euro zone
consumer inflation to a three-year low in April while imports
fell 10 percent in March, as new data showed the depth of the
bloc's downturn.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the ECB
would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut
rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The
ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday the
option to cut the deposit rate below zero was there, but that
didn't mean that the ECB would actually make use of it.
Ignazio Visco, Italy's central bank chief, was quoted last
week as saying that cutting the deposit rate below zero would be
an effective way to help the euro zone economy.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.198
percent from 0.199 percent.
The six-month rate fell to 0.293 percent from 0.294 percent
while the one-week rate stayed at 0.082 percent.
The overnight Eonia rate inched up to 0.069 percent
from 0.066 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.46333 percent from 0.46778 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.28778 percent from 0.29222 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 288 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
