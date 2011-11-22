FRANKFURT, Nov 22 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates were steady on Tuesday, as euro zone sovereign debt worries hanging over the bloc's banks saw institutions ramp up their demand for European Central Bank funding for the second week running.

Intensifying fears about the financial health of Greece and now also Italy and Spain have further hit interbank lending over the last fortnight, causing market rates to rebound following falls sparked by this month's surprise ECB rate cut.

The ECB is becoming an increasingly important source of funding for euro zone banks amid the troubles.

Banks took 247 billion euros at the central bank's weekly cash handout on Tuesday, well above the 220 billion expected by traders polled by Reuters on Monday and the 230 billion taken last week.(for story click ).

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fixed unchanged at 1.467 percent just before the results of the ECB's operation.

Six-month rates edged up to 1.695 percent from 1.694 percent while 12-month rates were fractionally higher at 2.030 percent from 2.029 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity which currently stands at a hefty 257 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- also rose, climbing to 0.910 from 0.905 percent.

Bucking the trend overnight rates dropped to 0.705 percent on Monday down from Friday's fixing of 0.722 percent.

The ECB has reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools over recent months in a bid to try and calm tensions again, including ultra long-term one-year liquidity injections.

The moves have done little to revive interbank lending, however.

Banks are now borrowing over 500 billion euros from the ECB but data show almost two thirds of that money is being deposited back at the central bank. That proportion compares to around one third after the collapse of Lehman Brothers back in 2008. (for story click )

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For graphic of EONIA trading volumes click:

For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click:

For graphic of ECB government bond buying:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph'

1 week

2 week

3 week

1 month

2 month

3 month

4 month

5 month

6 month

7 month

8 month

9 month

10 month

11 month

1 year

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)