FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Friday after fresh signs of economic weakness dealt a blow to euro zone recovery hopes, raising prospects that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates further to jump-start the economy. Hopes the euro zone might emerge from recession soon were dealt a blow on Friday, when the European Commission said the euro zone will not return to growth until 2014. A recent rise in the euro foreign exchange rate has fuelled market expectations that the ECB could react by cutting interest rates further or deploying other forms of policy easing. However, comments by Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer on Tuesday that "there is no particular interest in cutting rates by a few cents if it only impacts Germany or core countries" have tempered expectations of a rate cut. On Friday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.218 percent from 0.220 percent. The six-month rate dipped to 0.352 percent from 0.354 percent. The one-week rate bucked the trend and edged up to 0.081 percent from 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate also rose on Thursday to 0.070 percent from 0.069 percent the previous day. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.48700 percent from 0.48364 percent and one-week rates falling to 0.31900 percent from 0.32364 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.