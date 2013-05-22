FRANKFURT, May 22 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate firmed slightly on Thursday, finding support after a steady fall this month in expectation of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank following weak economic data. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, had fallen for four straight sessions as economic data showed the depth of the euro zone's downturn. The economy's weakness has bolstered expectations the ECB will take fresh policy action to support the 17-nation bloc. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the ECB would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. After falling from 0.203 percent to 0.198 percent in four sessions, the three-month Euribor rate found some support and edged up to 0.199 percent on Wednesday. The six-month rate was steady at 0.293 percent and the one-week rate stayed at 0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.076 percent from 0.069 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.46222 percent from 0.46333 percent and one-week rates down at 0.28556 percent from 0.28778 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 266 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)