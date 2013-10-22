FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates remained unchanged on Tuesday after a European Central Bank policymaker dampened expectations the ECB could act soon to support the recovery. Klaas Knot, ECB Governing Council member, said in an interview published on Monday that narrowing the corridor between the ECB's key interest rates would have an "awkward side effect in that it might stifle or even reverse the nascent revival that we are seeing in the interbank market". He also said he did not see a reason at the moment to launch another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO). The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.223 percent on Tuesday. The one-week rate stayed at 0.099 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate inched up to 0.340 percent from 0.339 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fixed on Monday at 0.091 percent, down from 0.093 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - was at 205 billion euros, close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with over 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The central bank, however, has said it is prepared to pump more long-term cheap cash into the banking system or even start charging banks to keep spare cash at the ECB, if market rates rise too quickly for comfort. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)