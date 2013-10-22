FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates remained unchanged on Tuesday after a European
Central Bank policymaker dampened expectations the ECB could act
soon to support the recovery.
Klaas Knot, ECB Governing Council member, said in an
interview published on Monday that narrowing the corridor
between the ECB's key interest rates would have an "awkward side
effect in that it might stifle or even reverse the nascent
revival that we are seeing in the interbank market".
He also said he did not see a reason at the moment to launch
another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO).
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at
0.223 percent on Tuesday.
The one-week rate stayed at 0.099 percent,
while the six-month Euribor rate inched up to
0.340 percent from 0.339 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
fixed on Monday at 0.091 percent, down from 0.093
percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what
the banking system needs to function - was at 205 billion euros,
close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB
flooded markets with over 1 trillion euros of long-term loans.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once
excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
The central bank, however, has said it is prepared to pump
more long-term cheap cash into the banking system or even start
charging banks to keep spare cash at the ECB, if market rates
rise too quickly for comfort.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)