FRANKFURT, Nov 23 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates continued to rise on Wednesday, as banks' reluctance to lend to each other intensified amid the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

Spiralling fears about the financial health of Greece and now also Italy and Spain have left interbank lending markets increasingly frozen over the last fortnight, woes which on Tuesday saw demand for ECB funding surge to a two-year high. (for story click )

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, continued a week-long climb on Wednesday, rising to 1.471 percent from 1.467 percent.

Six-month rates edged up to 1.698 percent from 1.695 percent while 12-month rates were fractionally higher at 2.033 percent from 2.030 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity which currently stands at a hefty 251 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- bucked the trend, slipping to 0.909 from 0.910 percent.

Overnight rates meanwhile rose 0.724 percent from 0.705 percent.

The ECB has reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools over recent months in a bid to try and calm tensions again, including ultra-long, limit-free one year liquidity injections.

The moves have done little to revive interbank lending, however.

Banks are now borrowing over 500 billion euros from the ECB but data show almost two thirds of that money is being deposited back at the central bank. That proportion compares to around one third after the collapse of Lehman Brothers back in 2008. (for story click )

