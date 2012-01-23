FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to new 10-month lows on Monday, pushed down
by the high levels of excess funds in the banking system
following the European Central Bank's recent injection of almost
half a trillion euros in 3-year loans and looser cash buffer
rules.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.168 percent from 1.182 percent, the lowest since the middle
of March last year.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.460 percent from 1.471 percent, while
12-month rates fell to 1.793 percent from 1.804
percent.
To ease banks' funding strains, the European Central Bank
pumped 489 billion euros into the system in December in its
first-ever offering of 3-year loans and allowed banks to keep
less of a cash buffer. It already has official interest rates at
a record low of 1 percent and is expected to cut them further.
The measures have seen the amount of spare cash in the
banking system balloon - 523 billion euros on Monday after
hitting a record high of 535 billion euros last week
- and put downward pressure on the rates banks
charge each other in open markets.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity - fell to 0.429 percent from 0.433 percent.
With the new ECB's reserves period now underway and giving
banks more options to juggle their funding, overnight rates
bucked the trend and rose to 0.394 percent from 0.374
percent.
Money market rates are expected to come under renewed
downward pressure in the coming months.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week he expects
"substantial demand" for the ECB's second 3-year loan handout on
Feb. 29, while some economists and market experts also believe
the bank may hold at least one more operation after that.
Despite being awash with liquidity, euro zone banks
currently park excess funds overnight at the ECB. Overnight
deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528 billion euros at
the peak of the ECB's last reserves period last week.
Deposits fell to 492 billion euros on Monday, reflecting the
greater degree of freedom banks have at the start of the monthly
ECB reserves cycle.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
