FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to within touching distance of 1 percent on
Thursday, weighed down by expectations the ECB's next dose of
3-year funding will send another huge wave of ultra-cheap
liquidity flooding into the market.
Key 3-month bank-to-bank lending rates are at the lowest
level in over a year and are closing in on the ECB's benchmark
interest rate of 1 percent in anticipation that next Wednesday's
second tranche of ECB funds will gush another half a trillion
euros into the banking system.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
further on Thursday to 1.014 percent from 1.021 percent, hitting
the lowest level since January last year.
Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.309 percent from 1.315 percent, while
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.642
percent from 1.648 percent.
One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity which currently stands at a massive 476 billion
euros according to Reuters calculations, fell to 0.360 percent
from 0.362 percent. Overnight rates eased to 0.359
percent from 0.362 percent the previous day.
Although they remain well above the low of 0.634 percent
they hit in early 2010, 3-month lending rates have dropped by
almost a third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks
three-year money back in December.
In anticipation for next week's tender of 3-year cash, banks
have more than halved their intake of 1-month loans and instead
increased their use of weekly ECB funds, money they will be
easily able to drop again once they have digested the 3-year
cash.
Thanks to the first 489 billion euro cash-injection in
December, banks have been able to stabilise their long-term
funding and keep lending to companies and households, ECB
Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Monday.
The cash is also having a positive impact on both the money
market and euro zone bond markets, such as Spain and Italy.
Money market experts also report that some banks are now
prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three
months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long
loans were hard to come by in the open market.
Despite the apparent success of the measure, the ECB wants
its second 3-year tender to be the last as central bank sources
say they are worried banks will become too reliant on the funds.
With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system and the
money market still dysfunctional, banks are depositing much of
the extra cash back at the ECB.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the beginning of the year and topped the half a
trillion mark again last week at the peak of the ECB monthly
reserves cycle.
Unlike in normal times, the enormous amounts of excess cash
in the money market is keeping short-term market rates well
below the ECB's main 1 percent policy rate. The bank's 0.25
percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for market
rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
