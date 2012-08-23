FRANKFURT, Aug 23 Bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Thursday as weak economic surveys bolstered expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates as soon as next month to help combat the euro zone crisis. The euro zone looks to be heading for its second recession in three years, according to Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey released on Thursday. The data showed the economic slump is even spreading through Germany, the region's largest and strongest economy, heightening expectations the central bank will cut rates to support the euro zone economy. The fall in Euribor rates extended a downtrend in interbank rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets with cheap longer-term cash. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.303 percent from 0.310 percent on Wednesday. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.572 percent from 0.582 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates were steady at 0.092 percent, and Eonia overnight rates were unchanged at 0.103 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.755 percent from 0.762 percent, while overnight dollar rates were steady at 0.315 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 336 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB dipped to 534 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)