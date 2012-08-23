FRANKFURT, Aug 23 Bank-to-bank lending rates
fell to new all-time lows on Thursday as weak economic surveys
bolstered expectations the European Central Bank will cut
interest rates as soon as next month to help combat the euro
zone crisis.
The euro zone looks to be heading for its second recession
in three years, according to Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) survey released on Thursday. The data showed the economic
slump is even spreading through Germany, the region's largest
and strongest economy, heightening expectations the central bank
will cut rates to support the euro zone economy.
The fall in Euribor rates extended a downtrend in interbank
rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money
markets with cheap longer-term cash.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.303
percent from 0.310 percent on Wednesday.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.572
percent from 0.582 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
were steady at 0.092 percent, and Eonia overnight
rates were unchanged at 0.103 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.755 percent from 0.762
percent, while overnight dollar rates were steady at 0.315
percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 336 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 534 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)