FRANKFURT, July 23 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates edged higher on Tuesday, extending gains since some European Central Bank policymakers qualified the bank's use of forward guidance on low interest rates. Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its first use of so-called forward guidance. But senior ECB policymakers have since qualified the forward guidance, with Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann saying the ECB has not "tied itself to the mast" with the vow. Euribor rates have been trending higher since Weidmann's remarks on July 11. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, ticked up to 0.224 percent from 0.221 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.340 percent from 0.334 percent and the one-week rate inched up to 0.105 percent from 0.100 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.101 percent from 0.098 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were higher, with three-month rates rising to 0.48167 percent from 0.47833 percent and one-week rates to 0.30000 percent from 0.29833 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector fell to 237 billion euros, but is still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its monthly bulletin last Thursday that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)