FRANKFURT, Sept 23 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Monday, as markets are
expecting the European Central Bank to see how the euro zone's
economic recovery unfolds before taking any new action.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday the
central bank's interest rates were currently "absolutely
appropriate".
Markets discount the chance of additional stimulus as the
U.S. Federal Reserve's decision not to trim its bond-buying this
month has taken pressure off the ECB to intervene.
The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday by keeping its
stimulus unchanged at $85 billion a month, saying it wanted to
wait for more evidence of solid economic growth.
This means global liquidity conditions will stay loose for
longer than previously expected, exerting downward pressure on
interbank borrowing rates.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's resounding victory in
Sunday's German election was also seen continuing current euro
zone crisis policies.
On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
stayed at 0.221 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate increased to 0.337
percent from 0.335 percent, while the one-week rate
rose to 0.100 percent from 0.099 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate rose on Friday to 0.078 percent
from 0.075 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 221 billion euros. Short-term money market rates
are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently
at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below
a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200
billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)