FRANKFURT, Sept 23 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Monday, as markets are expecting the European Central Bank to see how the euro zone's economic recovery unfolds before taking any new action. ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday the central bank's interest rates were currently "absolutely appropriate". Markets discount the chance of additional stimulus as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision not to trim its bond-buying this month has taken pressure off the ECB to intervene. The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday by keeping its stimulus unchanged at $85 billion a month, saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth. This means global liquidity conditions will stay loose for longer than previously expected, exerting downward pressure on interbank borrowing rates. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's resounding victory in Sunday's German election was also seen continuing current euro zone crisis policies. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.221 percent. The six-month Euribor rate increased to 0.337 percent from 0.335 percent, while the one-week rate rose to 0.100 percent from 0.099 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose on Friday to 0.078 percent from 0.075 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector is at 221 billion euros. Short-term money market rates are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)