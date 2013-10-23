FRANKFURT, Oct 23 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate ticked down on Wednesday after a European Central Bank policymaker indicated the central bank could engage in more policy action due to low inflation. Luc Coene, ECB Governing Council member and head of the Belgian central bank, said on Tuesday that a further fall in inflation could warrant monetary policy action. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, decreased to 0.222 percent from 0.223 percent. The one-week rate rose to 0.100 percent from 0.099 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate remained at 0.340 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fixed on Tuesday at 0.093 percent, up from 0.091 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - was at 204 billion euros, close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with over 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The central bank, however, has said it is prepared to pump more long-term cheap cash into the banking system or even start charging banks to keep spare cash at the ECB, if market rates rise too quickly for comfort. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)