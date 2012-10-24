FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates ticked down on Wednesday, driven lower by the large amounts of excess liquidity in money markets. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.202 percent from 0.203 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.399 percent from 0.402 percent. The shorter term one-week rate was unchanged at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.088 percent from 0.092 percent. Bank-to-bank lending rates had been falling steadily since November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.58846 percent from 0.58462 percent and overnight rates falling to 0.30077 percent from 0.30231 percent. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is extremely high at about 667 billion euros according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)