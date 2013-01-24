FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates inched higher on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank operation on Friday that will allow banks to repay 3-year loans early. Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year loans, or Long-Term Refinancing Operations, from the ECB in two separate offers roughly a year ago. The ECB used these LTROs to try to restore order to Europe's crisis-hit financial system. Banks can soon begin to repay the money early on a voluntary basis and while the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, a significant repayment could drive rates higher. However, a key ECB policymaker has minimised the impact this would have on short-term rates. Benoit Coeure, in charge of market operations on the ECB board, last Friday played down the chance of banks repaying a massive chunk of their LTRO cash this month and said excess liquidity in the euro zone remained very high. Reuters calculations show there is currently around 586 billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro zone banks. On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged up to 0.211 percent from 0.209 percent. The six-month rate was steady at 0.353 percent and the one-week rate remained at 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate on Wednesday eased to 0.068 percent from 0.069 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.49636 percent from 0.50091 percent and one-week rates dropping to 0.33818 percent from 0.34091 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Stephen Nisbet)