FRANKFURT, April 24 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates eased on Wednesday after data showed deteriorating German
business sentiment and a drop in loan demand, piling pressure on
the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy further.
German business morale fell in April for the second
consecutive month, missing even the lowest estimate in a Reuters
poll. Loan demand in the euro zone also tumbled
in the first three months of the year, an ECB survey showed.
The ECB left rates on hold at its April policy meeting, but
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would "monitor very
closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the
recession-hit euro zone.
On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
eased to 0.206 percent from 0.207 percent.
The six-month rate dipped to 0.319 percent from 0.320
percent while the one-week rate was unchanged at
0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.079
percent from 0.082 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
unchanged at 0.477 percent and one-week rates edging up to 0.305
percent from 0.303 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
dipped to 331 billion euros, equalling the lowest level since
the ECB flooded the markets with two 3-year loans more than a
year ago, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing
rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)