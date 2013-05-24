FRANKFURT, May 24 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate firmed slightly on Friday, finding a floor after a
steady fall this month in expectation of more monetary easing by
the European Central Bank after weak economic data.
Business surveys on Thursday suggested the downturn across
euro zone businesses eased slightly this month, although a
dearth of new orders means the bloc's economy is likely to
contract again in the second quarter.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank
would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut
rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The
ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, firmed to 0.2
percent from 0.199 percent, bumping along a support level after
a steady downtrend since mid-March.
The six-month rate edged up to 0.294 percent from 0.293
percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at
0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.078
percent from 0.083 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.46111 percent from 0.46333 percent and one-week
rates unchanged at 0.28444 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 268 billion euros ($346 billion), helping keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7751 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)