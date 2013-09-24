FRANKFURT, Sept 24 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Tuesday following
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's nod toward the
possibility of a new injection of funds into the banking sector.
Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in
the euro zone but Draghi is anxious to keep market interest
rates low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus last
week.
Latest business surveys have supported the picture of an
economic recovery in Europe that will be steady but sluggish and
the bank is anxious to prevent a rise in market rates from
hampering growth.
On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
held at 0.221 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate decreased to 0.336
percent from 0.337 percent, while the one-week rate
was unchanged at 0.100 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate rose on Monday to 0.080 percent from 0.078
percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 219 billion euros. Short-term money market rates
are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently
at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below
a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200
billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)