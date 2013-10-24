FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Thursday as the amount of excess liquidity in the system dropped below a key benchmark and a European Central Bank policymaker said the ECB may not have to deploy further stimulus measures. Access to markets for banks in southern Europe was improving as well as their own funding and that of their sovereigns, Yves Mersch told Het Financieele Dagblad in an interview, adding that "possibly" another round of long-term loans may not be needed. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.225 percent from 0.222 percent on Wednesday. The one-week rate edged up to 0.101 percent from 0.100 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.343 percent from 0.340 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fixed on Wednesday at 0.094 percent, up from 0.093 percent. The central bank has previously said it is prepared to pump more long-term cheap cash into the banking system or even start charging banks to keep spare cash at the ECB, if market rates rise too quickly for comfort. Mersch's comments were published as excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - dropped to 187 billion euros. The fall took it to the lowest level since late 2011, just before the ECB flooded markets with over 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The ECB promised on Wednesday to put top euro zone banks through rigorous tests next year, staking its credibility on a review that aims to build confidence in the sector. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)