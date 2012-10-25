FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates eased further on Thursday, as the large amounts of
excess liquidity in money markets exerted downward pressure on
rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.201
percent from 0.202 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.398
percent from 0.399 percent.
The shorter term one-week rate was unchanged
at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to
0.089 percent from 0.088 percent.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have have taken a skyfall-like
dive since November last year, having fallen almost 90 percent
since then, when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the
banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
also tracked lower, with three-month
rates falling to 0.58231 percent from 0.58846 percent and
overnight rates falling to 0.30000 percent from 0.30077 percent.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
extremely high at about 664 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.
With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight.
Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday a negative deposit rate was not
realistic.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
