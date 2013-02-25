FRANKFURT, Feb 25 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Monday after banks said they would return less than expected of 3-year crisis loans to the European Central Bank, in a sign that the banking system is only slowly weaning itself off central bank money. Banks will return 61 billion euros this week - less than half the average expectation in a Reuters poll - of the 530 billion they took a year ago in the second installment of 3-year crisis loans from the ECB. Lower payback means the banking system will be awash in cash and that excess liquidity will remain high enough to keep downward pressure on market interest rates. On Monday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.213 percent from 0.218 percent. The six-month rate decreased to 0.343 percent from 0.352 percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate ticked up on Friday, to 0.071 percent from 0.070 percent the previous day. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.49300 percent from 0.48700 percent and one-week rates steady at 0.31900 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system remains high at 477 billion euros. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month he does not expect market rates face upward pressure until excess liquidity falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)