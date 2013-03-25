FRANKFURT, March 25 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell on Monday after Cyprus clinched a last-ditch deal
with international lenders, easing worst fears of lending
freezing up due to increasing distrust between banks.
In return for a 10 billion euro bailout, Cyprus agreed to
shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on
uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians.
The deal includes a promise by the ECB to provide liquidity
to the Bank of Cyprus, the country's largest bank, in accordance
to the ECB's rules.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.214
percent from 0.215 percent.
The six-month rate decreased to 0.336 percent from 0.339
percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.088
percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.061 percent
from 0.062 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.51000 percent from 0.51300 percent and one-week
rates flat at 0.33100 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 374 billion euros, still high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)