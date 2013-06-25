FRANKFURT, June 25 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Tuesday, heading higher after the U.S. central
bank's signal it will end easy money cast doubts over further
support measures from the European Central Bank.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last Wednesday
the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central
bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later
this year.
Such a step towards an exit from accommodative policies is
still far off in Europe, where the ECB kept its main refinancing
rate unchanged at 0.5 percent on June 6.
ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure stressed on Tuesday that
Europe's central bank could still take policy action, and would
keep an open mind about fresh measures.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, nonetheless
rose to 0.225 percent from 0.221 percent.
The six-month rate increased to 0.345 percent
from 0.341 percent and the one-week rate edged up
to 0.105 percent from 0.104 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
was unchanged at 0.084 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.45889 percent from 0.46000 percent and one-week
rates up at 0.29444 percent from 0.29222 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 254 billion euros, still high enough to keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)