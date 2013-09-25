FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Wednesday after
European Central Bank policymakers played down speculation of
the ECB flooding markets with additional long-term funds in the
near term.
Several ECB policymakers makers said on Tuesday nothing had
been decided and that the central bank had not even discussed
any specific steps to channel more money to banks.
The comments came after ECB Chief Mario Draghi said on
Monday the central bank was ready to use any instrument,
"including another LTRO, if needed" to ensure market rates do
not cripple the nascent recovery.
Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in
the euro zone, but Draghi is anxious to keep market interest
rates low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus last
week.
On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
held steady at 0.221 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate increased to 0.337
percent from 0.336 percent and the one-week rate
ticked up to 0.101 percent from 0.100 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate fell on Tuesday to 0.077 percent from 0.080
percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 218 billion euros. Short-term money market rates
are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently
at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below
a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200
billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)