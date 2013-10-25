FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Friday as the amount of excess liquidity in the financial system dropped further below a key benchmark. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - dropped to 186.8 billion euros, the second day in a row that it was below the 200 billion euro threshold, where it starts to put upward pressure on market rates. The fall took it to the lowest level since September 2011, well before the ECB flooded markets with over 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The central bank has previously said it is prepared to pump more long-term cheap cash into the banking system or even start charging banks to keep spare cash at the ECB, if market rates rise too quickly for comfort. Recent comments by policymakers, however, have discounted the possibility of that happening soon. ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday the central bank saw signs of improvement in bank funding, which means it may not have to deploy further stimulus measures. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.228 percent from 0.225 percent. The one-week rate edged up to 0.102 percent from 0.101 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.345 percent from 0.343 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose on Thursday to 0.096 percent from 0.094 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)